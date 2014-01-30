Easy Teriyaki Beef Kabobs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 239.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 21.3g 43 %
carbohydrates: 15.7g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 13.9g
fat: 9.9g 15 %
saturated fat: 2.9g 14 %
cholesterol: 57mg 19 %
vitamin a iu: 1.7IU
niacin equivalents: 8.2mg 63 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 25 %
vitamin c: 3.7mg 6 %
folate: 10.8mcg 3 %
calcium: 21.2mg 2 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 28.4mg 10 %
potassium: 347.7mg 10 %
sodium: 946.2mg 38 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 89.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
