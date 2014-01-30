Easy Teriyaki Beef Kabobs

Super easy teriyaki beef kabobs, just serve with rice or salad for an instant meal.

By Dawnsigkap

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Cut steak into 1-inch chunks.

  • Combine brown sugar, soy sauce, lemon juice, oil, garlic, and ginger in a large glass or ceramic bowl. Add steak and pineapple chunks and toss to evenly coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil.

  • Thread steak and pineapple chunks onto metal skewers and place on the prepared sheet pan.

  • Broil in the preheated oven until cooked through, turning halfway, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 946.2mg. Full Nutrition
