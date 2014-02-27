Cheesy Rice and Zucchini Frittata

To me, frittatas are a perfect taste and texture combination. They're practically up there with all the other great comfort food, but with a tiny bit less guilt. This dish is relatively simple to whip up and a very satisfying addition to a brunch, luncheon, or dinner menu.

By Christine Bauer

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly spray a shallow 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine zucchini, cooked rice, Havarti, and Parmesan in a large bowl. Blend milk, egg yolks, Sriracha, salt, and pepper in a smaller bowl, then pour over the rice mixture and mix to combine.

  • Beat egg whites in a glass, metal, or ceramic bowl until stiff but not dry. Fold into the egg yolk-rice mixture. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Sprinkle panko across the top and continue to bake until browned and set, about 10 more minutes.

Cook's Notes:

I'm still experimenting with different cheese combinations. Havarti and Parmesan happened to be what was handy, and I was very pleasantly surprised with the resulting flavor. And of course, I use Sriracha in most everything for an extra bit of sweet heat, but to each their own.

Also, salt can be cut back, and the butter can be entirely omitted if preferred. For those curious about the panko, this worked moderately well to add a bit of crunch to the top of the frittata. It doesn't do anything for flavor and can be omitted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 147.3mg; sodium 736.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022