Potato and Zucchini Frittata

This potato and zucchini frittata is a yummy new way to eat eggs!

By Ginger21

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and cut into 1-inch chunks.

  • Heat oil in an oven-safe skillet pan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add zucchini and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in potato chunks and continue to cook until zucchini is soft, about 3 more minutes.

  • Crack eggs into a bowl and add mint; whisk well. Pour eggs into the skillet and reduce heat to low. Cook until eggs are just set, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and cook until top of frittata is slightly brown, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 248mg; sodium 104.8mg. Full Nutrition
