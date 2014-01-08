Pasta with Chicken and Mushroom Alfredo Sauce
We like this pasta with chicken and mushroom Alfredo sauce as-is but you can tweak it any way you like by adding or taking away anything. I sometimes add peas. Serve with garlic or any good crusty bread. Good stuff!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Use any pasta you like.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
702 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 47.4g; cholesterol 173.6mg; sodium 327.9mg. Full Nutrition