Pasta with Chicken and Mushroom Alfredo Sauce

We like this pasta with chicken and mushroom Alfredo sauce as-is but you can tweak it any way you like by adding or taking away anything. I sometimes add peas. Serve with garlic or any good crusty bread. Good stuff!

By Tess DeFevers Ehling

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking pan with cooking spray, place chicken breasts in the pan, and cover with a lid or foil.

  • Bake in the oven until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove from the oven and shred with 2 forks.

  • While the chicken is roasting, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes.

  • Melt butter in a frying pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms and onion; saute until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium-low and add cream cheese; stir until melted. Whisk in heavy cream and season with salt and pepper.

  • Add Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, reduce heat to low, and simmer until all combined and creamy, about 3 minutes. Don't simmer for to long or over high heat; the sauce can break down and become curdled instead of creamy.

  • Drain pasta and add to sauce with shredded chicken.

Cook's Notes:

Use any pasta you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
702 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 47.4g; cholesterol 173.6mg; sodium 327.9mg. Full Nutrition
