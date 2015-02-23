Heirloom Tomato Soup

Yummy soup made with heirloom tomatoes! A great mix between traditional tomato soup and French onion. This is great with some toasted garlic Italian bread!

By Brandy Kozloski

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs 15 mins
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Cut tomatoes in half and put on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Turn on the broiler and broil for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven.

  • Put enough oil in a large pot to cover the bottom. Add 2/3 of the onion, 1/2 of the garlic, and Italian seasoning; sizzle over low heat for 10 minutes.

  • Place roasted tomatoes and chicken stock in a large pot. Mix well and cook over medium heat for 30 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes, cover, and reduce heat to low; cook for 2 to 3 hours.

  • Ten minutes before the soup is ready, heat 1 teaspoon oil in a skillet over medium heat; stir in remaining onion. Cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Add remaining garlic and saute until fragrant, about 1 minutes. Add spinach and salt; cook until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Pour soup into individual ceramic bowls. Place spinach mixture and mozzarella cubes on top of each soup.

  • Place soups in the preheated oven and broil until cheese is melted, 3 to 4 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 595.2mg. Full Nutrition
