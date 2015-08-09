Chili, Corn, and Black Bean Salsa

Very simple and healthy chili and corn salsa, perfect for a topping or dipping chips.

By John Theis

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, onion, and garlic together in a large bowl. Squeeze the juice of one fresh lime in the bowl. Add olive oil, chili sauce, cumin, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Give it a good mix and enjoy right away or refrigerate overnight.

Cook's Note:

Salsa only gets better as it rests in the fridge. Add peppers or more chili-garlic sauce for more heat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 13.1g; sodium 890mg. Full Nutrition
