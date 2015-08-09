Chili, Corn, and Black Bean Salsa
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 266.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.9g 16 %
carbohydrates: 34.7g 11 %
dietary fiber: 10g 40 %
sugars: 3.5g
fat: 13.1g 20 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 9 %
vitamin a iu: 477.8IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 3.1mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 17 %
vitamin c: 14.7mg 24 %
folate: 110.3mcg 28 %
calcium: 71.5mg 7 %
iron: 3.8mg 21 %
magnesium: 60.8mg 22 %
potassium: 610.7mg 17 %
sodium: 890mg 36 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 117.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.