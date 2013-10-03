Avocado Corn Salad

This avocado corn salad is a favorite of my husband and a great summer dish with fresh-from-the-field corn.

By Patricia Locke

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:

Directions

  • Place ears of corn in a microwave with husks still on and cook on high power until tender, 5 to 6 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Combine tomatoes and avocados in a large mixing bowl. Remove corn and cut kernels from cobs into the bowl. Add cilantro and mix together.

  • Mix oil, honey, lime juice, garlic, cayenne, and black pepper together and pour over vegetable mixture. Toss and serve.

Cook's Note:

You can use frozen corn if you don't want to deal with cooking and cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 17.2g; sodium 14.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022