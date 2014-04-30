Spiced Street Corn Salad (Esquites)

Quick Cinco de Mayo street corn salad recipe for any party!

By Marilyn Schlossbach

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat until sizzling. Add corn and cook, stirring occasionally, until the corn is toasted and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Add onion and garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Remove from the heat and allow to cool, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Mix corn mixture, jalapeno, 3 tablespoons cotija cheese, mayonnaise, lime juice, cayenne, and salt together in a mixing bowl. Adjust seasonings, adding more of your preferred flavors if desired. Top with remaining cotija cheese and cilantro.

Cook's Note:

You can use frozen, thawed white sweet corn instead of fresh and a small red chile instead of a jalapeno.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 82.6mg; sodium 914mg. Full Nutrition
