Garlic and Dill Lacto-Fermented Pickles
Traditionally, dill pickles were made by the lacto-fermentation process. Requiring nothing more than salt, cucumbers, water, and seasonings. But no vinegar! The fermentation process works because the high salt content kills off bad bacteria leaving the healthy bacteria alone. This style of pickling is not only healthy for you but tastes wonderful as well!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
The fermentation process causes bubbles to form so some of the brine will leak over the top of the jar. Put your jar in a large bowl to catch the mess! Brine may turn cloudy with time, this is normal.
Do not use a water or pressure canner! It will cook the cukes and kill the fermentation.
Don't use store-bought cucumbers as they have a wax coating that will interfere with the fermentation. If cucumbers aren't just picked, soak them for a few hours in ice cold water to freshen them. Don't use tap water, as it contains chlorine and other chemicals that prevent fermentation. Make sure to cut off blossom ends, this will keep pickles crispy.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of brine ingredients. The actual amount of brine consumed will vary.