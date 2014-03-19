Healthy Cooked Spinach and Mushrooms

This is a simple, quick, healthy spinach and mushroom side dish I came up with while my wife and I were dieting and thinking of healthy sides to serve with my proteins, and I had some extra fresh spinach in the fridge. I now make it all the time. Serve next to steamed fish, roast chicken, grilled beef, or eat alone as a healthy snack. Enjoy!

By Steven Brach

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large 10- to 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms and onion; cook and stir until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes; do not let burn.

  • Add spinach and cook and stir until it completely shrinks down, 3 to 4 minutes. Squeeze in juice of lemon and add salt and pepper. Cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat and let cool slightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 4.2g; sodium 686.2mg. Full Nutrition
