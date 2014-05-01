Creamed Spinach and Mushrooms for One

This dish is an easy, tasty way to get your veggies and enjoy them too! I created this recipe when I needed a side dish and wanted something more exciting than plain spinach. The mushrooms, garlic, and cheeses add a ton of flavor without a ton of calories.

By summer28

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
Directions

  • Preheat a large skillet over medium heat. Add oil and heat until shimmering. Add spinach and mushrooms; cook and stir until spinach is almost completely wilted and mushrooms are cooked, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Add garlic powder, pepper flakes, salt, and pepper; stir to combine. Add Parmesan cheese and cream cheese and stir until completely incorporated.

Cook's Note:

The chili flakes are optional but give this side dish a spicy kick. Adjust the amount to your tastes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 17.2mg; sodium 258.9mg. Full Nutrition
