Creamed Spinach and Mushrooms for One
This dish is an easy, tasty way to get your veggies and enjoy them too! I created this recipe when I needed a side dish and wanted something more exciting than plain spinach. The mushrooms, garlic, and cheeses add a ton of flavor without a ton of calories.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
The chili flakes are optional but give this side dish a spicy kick. Adjust the amount to your tastes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 17.2mg; sodium 258.9mg. Full Nutrition