Mushroom Lasagna with Hot Sausage and Spinach

Hot sausage gives this Alfredo mushroom lasagna a nice kick and it's easy to make using jarred sauce and no-boil noodles. A slice of heaven on your plate!

By JANINEGOODWIN

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 10x15-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Slice sausage links.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir sausage and onions in the hot skillet until sausage is browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add mushrooms and continue cooking until soft and browned, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Drain excess grease.

  • Place spinach in a medium bowl. Microwave, uncovered, for 3 1/2 minutes. Pour in ricotta cheese and beaten egg. Stir well until blended.

  • Combine Alfredo sauce and milk in a medium bowl. Mix well.

  • Spread about 1/2 cup sauce evenly on the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Place 3 uncooked noodles over sauce. Spread 1/2 of the spinach mixture over the noodles followed by 1/2 of the sausage mixture. Sprinkle with 1/3 of the mozzarella cheese. Place 3 more noodles on top and pour 1 1/2 cups sauce over noodles. Spread remaining spinach mixture over top of noodles followed by remaining sausage mixture. Sprinkle with another 1/3 of mozzarella. Place 3 more noodles over the mozzarella and pour remaining sauce evenly on top. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella.

  • Spray a sheet of aluminum foil with cooking spray and cover the dish tightly, sprayed-side down.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove aluminum foil and continue to bake until noodles are soft and lasagna is bubbly, 10 to 15 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

No-boil noodles come in different sizes and therefore you may need to use more noodles than indicated above. You basically want to cover the layers completely, so you may need to use an additional 2 to 3 noodles per layer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
638 calories; protein 33.2g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 46.8g; cholesterol 127.4mg; sodium 1549.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022