One-Pot Spinach, Tomato, and Ricotta Pasta
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 354.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 18.8g 38 %
carbohydrates: 55.3g 18 %
dietary fiber: 5.3g 21 %
sugars: 6.4g
fat: 7.1g 11 %
saturated fat: 3.5g 18 %
cholesterol: 19.8mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 8929.2IU 179 %
niacin equivalents: 6.1mg 47 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 15 %
vitamin c: 4.1mg 7 %
folate: 110.8mcg 28 %
calcium: 295.2mg 30 %
iron: 3.4mg 19 %
magnesium: 90.2mg 32 %
potassium: 436.5mg 12 %
sodium: 614.8mg 25 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 63.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.