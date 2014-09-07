One-Pot Spinach, Tomato, and Ricotta Pasta

Quick and easy one-pot ricotta pasta.

By Terri

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, spinach, broth, water, and garlic in a large pot or Dutch oven. Cover and cook until the broth comes to a simmer, about 5 minutes.

  • Uncover and add the pasta. Stir pasta until it softens and is submerged in the liquid. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the pasta is tender and has absorbed most of the liquid, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in ricotta cheese and season with salt and pepper. Stir and allow ricotta cheese to heat through. Top with Parmesan cheese before serving.

Cook's Note:

You can use 10 ounces frozen chopped broccoli instead of spinach, and can use linguine, or any pasta, instead of penne.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 55.3g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 19.8mg; sodium 614.8mg. Full Nutrition
