Lemon Pasta with Chicken
One of my quick standbys after a busy day at work. By cooking everything at the same time in their separate pots, I can get it on the table in 30 minutes. The chicken broth and lemon give it a lighter and brighter taste that is a welcome change to heavy white sauce. Garnish with your choice of tomatoes, parsley, cooked asparagus or broccoli, or sliced lemon.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
570 calories; protein 37.8g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 108.4mg; sodium 659.4mg. Full Nutrition