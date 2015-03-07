Lemon Pasta with Chicken

Rating: Unrated

One of my quick standbys after a busy day at work. By cooking everything at the same time in their separate pots, I can get it on the table in 30 minutes. The chicken broth and lemon give it a lighter and brighter taste that is a welcome change to heavy white sauce. Garnish with your choice of tomatoes, parsley, cooked asparagus or broccoli, or sliced lemon.

By NotAGreatCook

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook bow-tie pasta at a boil, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes.

  • While the pasta is cooking, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add green onions and garlic; cook for 1 minute. Add chicken and cook, stirring frequently until no longer pink and juices run clear, about 12 minutes; time will vary depending on the size of your chicken pieces.

  • Drain pasta and mix with chicken in a large serving bowl. Stir and set aside.

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan. When melted remove from the heat.

  • Mix flour and pepper together in a small bowl. Stir flour mixture into the melted butter, then add chicken broth and milk. Place over medium heat; cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Whisk lemon juice and mustard into the sauce and pour over chicken and pasta; stir to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
570 calories; protein 37.8g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 108.4mg; sodium 659.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

LaDonna Langwell
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2021
This was very easy to make and came together quickly. The strong taste of lemon was just right for a spring day. As it is, it is a little on the bland side- perhaps some sun dried tomatoes or marinated peas mixed in to give it a punch of flavor. I would also think sausage would do well with instead of chicken. A fun dish to play around with! Read More
