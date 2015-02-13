Rosemary- and Parmesan-Crusted Pork Chops
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 599.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 45.3g 91 %
carbohydrates: 64.4g 21 %
dietary fiber: 4.2g 17 %
sugars: 3.6g
fat: 16.4g 25 %
saturated fat: 4.9g 25 %
cholesterol: 132.4mg 44 %
vitamin a iu: 434.9IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 23.5mg 181 %
vitamin b6: 1mg 61 %
vitamin c: 1.4mg 2 %
folate: 127mcg 32 %
calcium: 193.2mg 19 %
iron: 5.7mg 32 %
magnesium: 68.7mg 25 %
potassium: 606.9mg 17 %
sodium: 541.9mg 22 %
thiamin: 1.7mg 169 %
calories from fat: 147.8
