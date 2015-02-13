Rosemary- and Parmesan-Crusted Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated

One of the first meals I made for my boyfriend and now he can't get enough! Pairs great with some grilled asparagus!

By megplay2

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pork chops
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly oil a baking tray with cooking spray.

  • Put flour in a bowl. Beat egg in a second bowl. Mix bread crumbs, Parmesan, rosemary, paprika, salt, and pepper in a third bowl.

  • Lightly salt pork chops. Coat both sides in flour, then in egg, then in bread crumb mixture. Place on the prepared baking tray.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 20 minutes, turning after 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

For a bit of extra flavor, try adding garlic powder to the bread crumbs!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
599 calories; protein 45.3g; carbohydrates 64.4g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 132.4mg; sodium 541.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Tammy Lynn
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2021
These turned out great. As with most recipes with breading, I thought it was going to make way too much for 4 chops. I used 1/2 cup flour and had plenty. I cut the breadcrumbs down to 1 cup and used a little less rosemary. I still had lots of breading leftover to throw away. They tasted great though. The recipe calls for olive oil, but the directions don't list it. I just left it out. They were tender and juicy. Read More
whisperingfern
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2021
Really good! I feel like I wasted a bunch of flour and bread crumbs though. Next time I'll probably use 0.5 cup flour and 1-1.5 cups of bread crumbs. I just threw so much out after prepping the recipe, I felt kinda bad. Read More
