Indian-Flavored Chicken Thighs
This is an Indian-flavored dish, which is different from normal Indian curried chicken recipes in that it doesn't contain yogurt. This is good with rice, beans, or lentils. I like to make dahl, an Indian lentil side dish with this.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Feel free to modify or substitute at will. Broccoli and beets work very well for the veggies, lime works in place of the lemon, thyme works in place of the mint, etc.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 41.5g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 136.8mg; sodium 436.5mg. Full Nutrition