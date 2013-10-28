Indian-Flavored Chicken Thighs

This is an Indian-flavored dish, which is different from normal Indian curried chicken recipes in that it doesn't contain yogurt. This is good with rice, beans, or lentils. I like to make dahl, an Indian lentil side dish with this.

By Nathan Westlake

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut chicken thighs in half.

  • Coat a large frying pan with cooking oil. Add chicken, onion, garlic, and ginger; cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent and chicken is slightly seared on the outside, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Mix in green beans, honey, lemon juice, garam masala, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 20 to 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Stir in spinach and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to modify or substitute at will. Broccoli and beets work very well for the veggies, lime works in place of the lemon, thyme works in place of the mint, etc.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 41.5g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 136.8mg; sodium 436.5mg. Full Nutrition
