Sri Lankan Watalappam (Easy Method)

Sri Lankan watalappam (watalappan) made the easy way.

By astroanu

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Use your hands to break up jaggery into smaller parts and put into a saucepan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine coconut and warm water in a bowl; add to the saucepan. Heat over medium heat and stir until jaggery is completely dissolved. Remove from heat and allow mixture to cool, about 15 minutes.

  • Beat eggs in a bowl with an electric blender until light and creamy. Add vanilla and cardamom seeds. Combine egg mixture with cooled jaggery mixture; mix until well combined. Transfer mixture into a steamer pot or steaming bowl.

  • Steam cook until the custard has cooked through, about 45 minutes. Use a knife to test to make sure the middle area has cooked through. If the middle area is still raw, cook for an additional 15 minutes. Allow watalappan to cool before refrigerating it.

  • Serve chilled watalappan sprinkled with cashews.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 67.4g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 110.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022