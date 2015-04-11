Tinginys (Lithuanian "Lazy" Cookie Loaf)
This easy to make and laziest dessert ever is liked by everyone. In Lithuania it's called "tinginys", which means "sloth". The recipe was passed down to me from my mom who doesn't like working in the kitchen. This recipe also has a lot of variations but this is the most common, traditional version.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
It might seem that there are too many cookies, but in the end it turns out amazing. However, you can reduce amount of cookies to your liking. You can also mix in some peanuts to the cookies - add whatever you like.
The original recipe is in metric - if you have a scale, you will need about 750 grams of tea cookies and 180 grams of unsalted butter for this recipe. Graham crackers can be used instead of tea cookies.