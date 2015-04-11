Tinginys (Lithuanian "Lazy" Cookie Loaf)

This easy to make and laziest dessert ever is liked by everyone. In Lithuania it's called "tinginys", which means "sloth". The recipe was passed down to me from my mom who doesn't like working in the kitchen. This recipe also has a lot of variations but this is the most common, traditional version.

By toodifficult

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cookie loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Stir in sweetened condensed milk and cocoa powder and heat until well combined, stirring constantly, about 2 minutes.

  • Pour crushed cookies into a big bowl and pour milk mixture on top. Mix well. Pour mixture into a large, clear, plastic bag and shape into a loaf form.

  • Allow to harden for a few hours and cut into slices to serve.

Cook's Notes:

It might seem that there are too many cookies, but in the end it turns out amazing. However, you can reduce amount of cookies to your liking. You can also mix in some peanuts to the cookies - add whatever you like.

The original recipe is in metric - if you have a scale, you will need about 750 grams of tea cookies and 180 grams of unsalted butter for this recipe. Graham crackers can be used instead of tea cookies.

Per Serving:
727 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 92.5g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 62.4mg; sodium 390.2mg. Full Nutrition
