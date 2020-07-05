Grandpa Nick's Georgia Shashlik

Rating: Unrated

This shashlik recipe was brought over from what is now the Republic of Georgia in the early 1900s. Traditionally, the men gathered to "put down" the lamb, enjoying friendship along with the leftover wine. They used family heirloom skewers (designated by their unique twisted handles) to grill the meat over wood coals. This amazing, yet simple recipe, was served at my wedding. It is rich in flavor, memories, and traditions. I hope you enjoy and start your own traditions.

By Kristine

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut lemon in half and juice. Cut 2 rinds into chunks.

    Advertisement

  • Place lemon juice and rinds into a large glass or ceramic bowl with red wine, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper; mix well. Add lamb and toss to evenly coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours or up to 18 hours.

  • Remove lamb from the marinade and shake off excess. Discard the remaining marinade. Thread lamb on to skewers.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Cook skewers, turning occasionally, on the preheated grill until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the meat reads at least 130 degrees F (60 degrees C) for medium, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 61.8mg; sodium 286.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022