Beef and Bean Dip

Rating: Unrated

Family loves to make burritos out of this beef and bean dip.

By Billyboy

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat butter and oil in a very large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and saute until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef and chili powder; cook and stir until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Add salad dressing and salsa and bring to a boil. Add beans and stir until smooth. Pour into a baking dish or foil pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, stirring every 15 minutes, until hot, about 1 hour. Sprinkle cheese on top if desired and cook until melted, about 15 more minutes. Serve warm.

Cook's Note:

You can use fresh sausage or any other meat in place of beef.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 716mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
