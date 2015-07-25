Beef and Bean Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 20
Calories: 339.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 17.6g 35 %
carbohydrates: 13.9g 5 %
dietary fiber: 3.9g 16 %
sugars: 2.7g
fat: 24.1g 37 %
saturated fat: 10.1g 50 %
cholesterol: 61.1mg 20 %
vitamin a iu: 696.1IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 5.1mg 39 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 17 %
vitamin c: 5.6mg 9 %
folate: 17.5mcg 4 %
calcium: 199.9mg 20 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 37.2mg 13 %
potassium: 343.6mg 10 %
sodium: 716mg 29 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 216.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
