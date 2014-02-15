Simple Refried Bean Dip

Rating: Unrated

Quick and easy refried bean dip ready in minutes.

By Ericuh

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine refried beans, pinto beans, diced tomatoes and green chiles, and salt in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 4 1/2 to 5 minutes.

  • Remove from the microwave and stir until pinto beans are slightly mashed. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese on top and serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

Drain all beans and tomatoes very well for thicker dip.

You could change the refried bean flavor ( lime, spicy, fat-free) for versatility.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 6.7mg; sodium 487.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Soup Loving Nicole
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2021
Made as written and this was simple indeed. I loved the flavor the Rotel brought but didn't love the texture. I will pulse them up in a blender next time for smaller chunks. Overall good recipe and one I will make again. Read More
