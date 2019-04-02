Chicken Jalfrezi

Rating: 4.57 stars
469 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 332
  • 4 star values: 95
  • 3 star values: 28
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 8

This is a Pakistani recipe that is a spicy curry. My Mama made this dish, and I like it very much. You must try it. This dish is best served with basmati rice, chapattis or naan bread.

By Alia Tasleem

test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and garlic, and cook for about 2 minutes. Add the chicken, and season with turmeric, chili powder and salt. Fry gently, scraping the bottom of the pan frequently and turning the chicken.

  • Pour in the tomatoes with their juice, cover the pan, and simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes. Uncover, and simmer for another 10 minutes to let the excess liquid evaporate.

  • Add the ghee, cumin, ground coriander, ginger and cilantro, and simmer for another 5 to 7 minutes. Serve the chicken pieces with sauce spooned over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 79.4mg; sodium 754.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (495)

Reviews:
GOONER80
Rating: 3 stars
07/04/2004
I find this recipe rather strange.In England,a Chicken Jalfrezi is a firey dish made with green and red peppers and plenty of chillies/chilli powder.Maybe us English have just butchered the original recipe,(Indians living in Britain have created new curry dishes to suit our palates that are unheard of back in India),but i advise you to add bell-peppers to this recipe as its not only more health,but adds fantastic flavour to the dish. Read More
Helpful
(202)
j
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2005
everyone loved it. if you want to make your own ghee: 1. melt unsalted butter in stainless steel pot at very low heat. 2. once melted, slightly increase heat. 3. decrease slightly if it starts to smoke or show signs of scorching. do not let it burn. 4. remain at this point for about an hour, checking often but not disturbing. 5. after an hour let cool for about 15 minutes. 6. carefully skim foam and floating substances from top with spoon. 7. filter remaining clear liquid into clean jar. use cheesecloth, coffee filter, or paper towel. 8. cover and store in a cool place. Read More
Helpful
(143)
newagegurl
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2006
Thanks for this recipe! Quite simple to prepare and huge on taste. I was surprized how great it turned out...I used chicken with bones (backs & legs) and skin and omitted the ghee. Would probably be healthier, tastier and nicer to eat if I had boneless chicken thighs. This is one of my new favorites even though I used the wrong kind of chicken. Yum! Just an FYI/edit - Since I adore this recipe so much I made it again the next week but had no cilantro...it wasn't nearly as good! I'm not a huge fan of cilantro but it is really essential! Read More
Helpful
(81)
Fou Fou
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2005
This is a wonderful recipe! That said, I have to admit that I did the traditional - cook all the spices together in the oil first. This method seems to give the food more flavour; plus, I don't like the taste of raw spices. Read More
Helpful
(54)
Shelly M
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2007
Oh my this is sooooo good. I used 1 large (28oz) can of drained chickpeas instead of the chicken and served it over rice. Even my teen liked it. It smells great when it's cooking and it was so easy to make. I will be making this again. GREAT vegetarian meal with the chickpeas. UPDATE: I had some Jalfrezi at a local Indian restaurant, it wasn't as good as this recipe. This one rocks. Read More
Helpful
(43)
Keilypie
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2006
Yummy! I converted this to a crock pot recipe. I put all ingredients in the crock pot, except the oil and cilantro. It came out great. I got a thumbs up from my husband and two year old. Read More
Helpful
(35)
moose
Rating: 3 stars
01/17/2007
very delicious recipe. my grandfather was pakistani and i love the curried chicken he taught our family 2 make. only thing is i have always been taught to fry the spices first in oil, raw spices dont taste as well. this was also my first experience with ghee. as soon as i added it, i saw that it is what makes the difference in the texture of the curry i make and the curry i eat in indian restaurants. unfortunately it came out too salty (i didnt read the reviews first) and the next time i make it i will cut back on the ghee. it came out way too greasy for me. I also microwave cooked some frozen green beans and added them at the end and served it over rice. one good thing is my husband loved it and he generally dislikes chicken curry. Read More
Helpful
(27)
JOBBLYMAN
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
this is a fantastic recipe!!! the only thing i did different is cubed 2lbs of boneless skinless chicken breasts and added 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne. it was still a bit mild for my taste so next time i'll try 1/2... but what a recipie!!! give my loves and thanks to mama! i served it over my version of saffron rice. i've posted the recipe. enjoy!! Read More
Helpful
(25)
PALMETTOMEL
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2006
Wonderful flavors! I used chicken breasts instead of thighs and it was great. Also omitted the ghee. Prep was not difficult but took a little time. My family said it's definitely a "keeper!" Read More
Helpful
(17)
