Vegan Moroccan-Style Tagine with Seitan

This is a recipe I created because I was entertaining some guests with a Moroccan-style dinner and I had a vegetarian in my group. I wanted him to have a hearty vegetarian dish with lots of protein, so I made this dish up after looking over a number of different Moroccan tagine recipes. It turned out so well that I have made it many times since and would like to share. I actually think that some of my non-vegetarian guests preferred this dish to the lamb that I spent hours slow-roasting! (Though it was also delicious and makes a nice combo with the stew.) It uses Moroccan spices and dried fruit. Serve over couscous.