Vegan Moroccan-Style Tagine with Seitan

This is a recipe I created because I was entertaining some guests with a Moroccan-style dinner and I had a vegetarian in my group. I wanted him to have a hearty vegetarian dish with lots of protein, so I made this dish up after looking over a number of different Moroccan tagine recipes. It turned out so well that I have made it many times since and would like to share. I actually think that some of my non-vegetarian guests preferred this dish to the lamb that I spent hours slow-roasting! (Though it was also delicious and makes a nice combo with the stew.) It uses Moroccan spices and dried fruit. Serve over couscous.

By nikki82

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Break seitan apart into pieces. Rub pieces in vegan margarine and then in ras el hanout.

  • Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the seasoned seitan and saute until browned and crusty bits form on the bottom of the pan, 5 to 7 minutes. Add onion and saute over medium heat until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Stir in sweet potato, chickpeas, tomatoes, olives, raisins, apricots, cayenne, cumin, coriander, and cinnamon. Pour in enough vegetable broth to cover the mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until sweet potatoes are soft, about 20 minutes.

  • Stir in lemon zest and juice. Top with parsley and serve.

Cook's Note:

You can use butter or ghee instead of vegan butter to make this vegetarian. Regular raisins work instead of golden, and cilantro can be used instead of parsley.

