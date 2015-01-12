Zesty Buffalo Blue Cheese Dip

A spicy Buffalo blue cheese dip, great for parties. Serve with tortilla chips or bread.

By Matthew A

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine blue cheese dressing, sour cream, blue cheese, and Buffalo sauce in a small slow cooker. Mix well and cook on Low until melted and hot, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 8.9mg; sodium 282.1mg. Full Nutrition
