Hot Artichoke Goat Cheese Dip

Rating: Unrated

Besides the taste, you'll enjoy the smell of this dip when it comes bubbling out of the oven! I like to use lite (not nonfat) ingredients to lighten up this hearty dip a tad. It's incredibly easy and comes together in a snap! Serve with fresh baguette slices.

By Sarah

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine artichoke hearts, mayonnaise, sour cream, goat cheese, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Mix until well combined but leave some texture. Spread into an oven-safe pie pan or a small casserole dish.

  • Bake, uncovered, until hot and bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes, checking after 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 23.5mg; sodium 341.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
