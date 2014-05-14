Chocolate Chip Birthday Cookie Cake

This is a very easy, yummy cake to make for birthdays, any parties, and just for fun. Enjoy.

By meowz5515

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 cake
Ingredients

Cake:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a round cake pan.

  • Stir flour, baking powder, and salt together in a small bowl with a wooden spoon.

  • Beat brown sugar and butter together with an electric mixer for about 3 minutes. Add egg and vanilla; mix until blended. Add dry ingredients until completely mixed. Stir in chocolate chips with a wooden spoon. Scrape the dough into the prepared cake pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean with just a few crumbs on it, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack for 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Whip the chilled cream with an electric mixer on low speed until thick. Mix in sugar and vanilla.

  • Spread whipped cream on top of the cake and add strawberries.

Cook's Note:

You can add any other topping in place of the strawberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 42.4mg; sodium 109mg. Full Nutrition
