Chocolate Chip Birthday Cookie Cake
Servings Per Recipe: 14
Calories: 251.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.2g 5 %
carbohydrates: 32.2g 10 %
dietary fiber: 1.2g 5 %
sugars: 23.5g
fat: 13.8g 21 %
saturated fat: 8.4g 42 %
cholesterol: 42.4mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 346.6IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 9 %
vitamin c: 8.4mg 14 %
folate: 23.7mcg 6 %
calcium: 58.9mg 6 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 20.4mg 7 %
potassium: 109.7mg 3 %
sodium: 109mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 124.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.