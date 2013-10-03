Easy Chicken Tinga Tacos

I created this recipe one New Year's Eve when looking for an easy chicken tinga. This is always a big hit at my parties. The leftovers taste great and you can serve it the next day over rice, or anything really!

By KristinaA

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Rinse chicken breasts and pat dry. Lay in a slow cooker and sprinkle with garlic powder. Pour salsa over top and then picked carrots and jalapenos, plus all juices.

  • Cook on Low until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 6 to 7 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Remove chicken from the slow cooker and shred. Return shredded chicken to the slow cooker and sprinkle seasoned salt in. Mix around the chicken in the juices.

  • Fill warmed tortillas with chicken mixture and top with sour cream.

Cook's Note:

Use the pureed kind of chipotle salsa, that can be found in the Mexican aisle.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 60.7mg; sodium 412.7mg. Full Nutrition
