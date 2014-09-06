Apple-Cinnamon Glazed Angel Food Cake

Great, light angel food cake with an apple-cinnamon glaze.

By chof

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10-inch cake
Ingredients

Cake:
Apple-Cinnamon Glaze:

Directions

  • Place a rack at the lowest position in the oven and preheat to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Prepare cake: Beat egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt in a glass, metal, or ceramic mixing bowl until soft peaks form. Add sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, beating well after each addition. Continue to beat until smooth and glossy and stiff peaks form. Mix in vanilla and almond extracts on low speed.

  • Combine confectioners' sugar and cake flour in a bowl; gently fold into the egg mixture. Pour into an ungreased, 10-inch fluted tube pan such as Bundt®.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top crust is golden brown and the cracks feel dry, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and immediately invert cake pan; let cool completely, about 2 hours.

  • Loosen the sides of the cake from the pan and remove onto a serving plate.

  • Prepare glaze: melt butter in a small saucepan. Stir in confectioners' sugar and cinnamon. Slowly add apple cider until glaze is thin enough to drizzle.

Cook's Note:

Use about 12 eggs to make 1 1/2 cups egg whites.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 62.8g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 100.8mg. Full Nutrition
