Lemony Marshmallow Glaze

Tried this when I didn't have any confectioners' sugar. I poured this over an angel food cake and had a few tablespoons left over. My husband almost ate the entire cake and spooned the leftover glaze onto his slices. Would also recommend this for pound cake, sponge cake, and cookies.

By Mrs Nice Chef

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Heat milk and butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. When mixture starts to steam, whisk in marshmallows and vanilla until completely melted. Whisk in lemon zest and juice; mixture should be bubbly.

  • Whisk continuously for 2 minutes, making sure no burning or sticking occurs, until glaze coats the back of a spoon.

Cook's Notes:

Two lemons should produce 1/4 cup juice. If not, add extra juice to make 1/4 cup.

You can use any citrus you like in place of lemon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 12.9mg. Full Nutrition
