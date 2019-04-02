Adobo Chicken with Ginger

365 Ratings
  • 5 227
  • 4 97
  • 3 28
  • 2 9
  • 1 4

This is considered the Philippine national dish. The combination of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger and peppercorns is delicious and actually preserves the chicken! Great for picnics. My mother taught me how to cook this, using her variation from the original recipe. A delicious, cheap and easy dish! Serve it hot with hot steamed Jasmine rice.

By Liza Cranis

Gallery
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the chicken, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger, bay leaves and peppercorns in a Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Once it boils, reduce heat to a simmer. Cover the pot and simmer for 30 minutes, basting the chicken occasionally. After 30 minutes, remove lid and cook until liquid has reduced to half.

    Advertisement

  • Remove chicken from the pot to a serving plate. Strain the liquid from the pot to remove all the food particles, and set aside. Serve chicken hot over steamed rice and drizzle with reserved sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 44.2g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 170.3mg; sodium 1363.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022