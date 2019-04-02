Adobo Chicken with Ginger

Absolutely delicious! I love Chicken Adobo and I normally add a little water to the vinegar and low-sodium soy sauce. I did add a little pinch of white sugar. I grated fresh ginger instead of slicing it and used a few garlic cloves, not a whole garlic bulb. I added the bay leaves and lots of fresh ground black peppercorn to the sauce. I let the sauce come up to a full boil then added the chicken thighs, covered the pot and let it cook for 30 minutes, occasionally stirring and checking the chicken. I uncovered the pot and let the sauce simmer until some of the liquid reduced a bit, 5 minutes or so. I can't tell you how wonderful the soy sauce, garlic, ginger and vinegar smells in my house..Mmm...MMM!! The chicken is so juicy, tender and seasoned just perfectly! The flavors all balanced out in the sauce, each standing on it own, but not overpowering each other. The ginger is a nice touch to the sauce and flavored the chicken wonderfully. I poured extra sauce over my rice. This is a sauce you will have to adjust according to your tastes because while others like it more "vinegary", I prefer mine a little less which is why I always have to add a pinch of sugar with water. You can also use pork in place of chicken, which also tastes great. This paired perfectly with, "Roasted Corn with Garlic Rice, " and "Baby Bok Choy with Garlic," from this website.