Cousin Cosmo's Greek Chicken

This is a 4 star recipe as is, but can definitely be enhanced by following these directions. Next time I will double the amount of feta crumbles (2 containers instead of 1). I used 5 breasts and one container only left enough flavor for a subtle hint of the feta. I squeezed half of a lemon into the cheese mixture, and next time I will use the other half to squeeze on the outside of the chicken while it cooks. I used an entire bag of fresh baby spinach, and will do that again next time too. In addition, I am going to omit the flour next time and just season the chicken breasts with some salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic. The flour was pretty pointless and it didn't help to thicken the sauce up at all. I ended up adding about 2 1/2 t. of cornstarch to cold water in order to thicken the sauce. I strongly dislike runny sauces with meat, and next time I will actually up this to about 1 T. of cornstarch. I also ended up filling the chicken breast in the middle and then pulling up each side of the breast on top of the filling and sticking toothpicks in that way. Folding it over was not going to work for me, and I think the filling stayed it better this way. This was good, but I would have preferred a slightly more lemony flavor to it, and a bit of a thicker sauce. Both things are easy to rectify, but for those reasons I can't give it 5 stars.