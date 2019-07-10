Cousin Cosmo's Greek Chicken
This is a favorite chicken recipe, my son requests it every year for his birthday.
I recently served this dish for a dinner party of 5, and everyone said it was restaurant quality. It's fantastic recipe both in flavor and in presentation. Personally, I don't like messing with meat mallets and toothpicks, so I simply cut pockets in the chicken breast halves and stuffed them with the feta mixture. It was delicious and a huge time saver! Next time I will increase the feta mixture because I ran out when I got to the last breast. I also had to increase the flour, salt & pepper mix (for the breading). I guess I must have been using larger chicken breasts that just took a bit more ingredients. Because several reviewers commented on the thin sauce, I used 2 tbsp flour for the sauce instead of just one. With the fully breaded chicken and the flour in the sauce, I had no problem with thickening, and it was the perfect consistency - although, I did end up simmering the dish about 30 minutes rather than 10 as suggested. My final improvise was to use an entire bag of fresh spinach (I imagine it must have been about 4 cups). It was not too much, and again, it was great in both flavor & presentation. I served over orzo, which was good, but I think I will try couscous next time. My family is already asking me to make this dish again!Read More
Decent base to start with but I updated it - since I can never follow a recipe :) I mixed the cheese, lemon juice, and oregano with freshed crushed garlic, some red pepper flakes, salt & pepper AND the spinach. I stuffed the mixture into a pocket I had created in the chicken breast (I did not pound it out). I browned the chicken and put it into a greased casserole dish. I pour the broth (2 cups --I didn't use bullion and water) over the top with a little white wine (1/2 cup), some lemon juice (about 1 TBS) and garlic powder. I baked at 350 degrees for about 1/2 hour till the juices ran clear. Then I put the liquid from the chicken into a sauce pan and thickened with corn starch. I added about 3 TBS of diced petite cut tomatoes, a little more oregano and one pat of butter stirred into the sauce just before serving. I served this over couscous with a greek salad on the side. WOW!!! Thanks for the "base recipe".Read More
Great recipe! I pounded the chicken & marinated it in fresh lemon juice, olive oil (just a touch), salt, pepper, garlic & oregano before leaving for work. Came home & followed the rest of the recipe (doubling the tomatoes, spinach & using prepared broth + 2Tbsp. cornstarch). It was delicious, especially served with couscous! Light, tasty & healthy! I liked the addition of garlic, but that's just me. Mmmm...the flavors were so refreshing! HINT: If you serve w/ potatoes, use the water from boiling potatoes to mix the bullion & it's an instant thickener!
Very, very good. Moist, healthy, and delicious. My variation was to slice pocket into the chicken breast instead of pounding, and stuff with feta mixture. I browned it in half a tbs. of butter first. I also used frozen spinach and canned tomatoes, because that's what I had. I really liked it, and so did my S.O..
My 16 year old son and I made this for his school project. We really liked it. We used arugula rather than spinach. I would recommend using double the spinach and tomato. We also thought the sauce was way too thin and stirred in some corn starch. We used chicken broth instead of water/bouillon and used the rest of the broth to cook the couscous in. We also mixed chopped scallions & pine nuts into the couscous. Delicious and very elegant!
This is a 4 star recipe as is, but can definitely be enhanced by following these directions. Next time I will double the amount of feta crumbles (2 containers instead of 1). I used 5 breasts and one container only left enough flavor for a subtle hint of the feta. I squeezed half of a lemon into the cheese mixture, and next time I will use the other half to squeeze on the outside of the chicken while it cooks. I used an entire bag of fresh baby spinach, and will do that again next time too. In addition, I am going to omit the flour next time and just season the chicken breasts with some salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic. The flour was pretty pointless and it didn't help to thicken the sauce up at all. I ended up adding about 2 1/2 t. of cornstarch to cold water in order to thicken the sauce. I strongly dislike runny sauces with meat, and next time I will actually up this to about 1 T. of cornstarch. I also ended up filling the chicken breast in the middle and then pulling up each side of the breast on top of the filling and sticking toothpicks in that way. Folding it over was not going to work for me, and I think the filling stayed it better this way. This was good, but I would have preferred a slightly more lemony flavor to it, and a bit of a thicker sauce. Both things are easy to rectify, but for those reasons I can't give it 5 stars.
This dish is really delicious. I followed the recipie exactly and it turned out perfectly. I served it on a bed of angle hair pasta. In addition to tasting great, the combination of the chicken, tomatoes and spinach present beautifully on a plate. I am planning on serving this at my next dinner party.
This was absolutely phenomenal! I served it with pinenut cous cous on the side and poured some of liquid from the chicken dish over the cous cous to keep it from being dry. My 8 yr. old - picky-eater son LOVED it and has begged me to make it at least once a week since! My husband, who hates feta cheese even loved it. The only thing I had to change was the cooking time. It needed more like 15-20 minutes instead of 8-10. Fabulous recipe...thanks for sharing!
I followed some of the other suggestions and substituted chicken broth, added extra spinach and tomatoes and added a little lemon juice to the broth. Excellent, complex flavors served over farfalle. The combination of the feta, spinach, lemon and chicken broth was well balanced and refreshing. I too found that the prep time was understated. None the less, easy with a nice presentation. A great change of pace. A keeper.
This dish was easy and fairly quick. I haven't cooked anything Greek before and this dish confirmed that I should do it again! It was very yummy. I wasn't sure how much cheese mix to put in the chicken. I wanted to make sure it had plenty of flavor in there. Turns out you only need a little bit. It is very flavorful. The only thing I would do differently next time is to maybe put half the amount of lemon juice in. Perhaps substitute the rest with water. The lemon was a little overpowering.
Pretty good! I do feel this needs some "tweaking" to be a 5 star recipe tho. First off, let me say that this takes WAAAY more than 20 min. to prepare. By the time you trim your spinach, chop your tomatoes & pound / stuff your chicken, the time zooms by! Another thing to note.... Most everyone has added extra flour or switched to cornstarch to thicken the sauce. A sauce doesn't have to be thick to be considered "sauce." Sauces are lovely when thin - a drizzle of "light" sauce over each chicken breast is exactly what OAKLEY intended. Having said this, I did find it necessary to enhance the sauce a bit (it was lacking "oomph," IMHO). Even though I only prepped 3 breasts, I made enough sauce for 6 breasts. I used chicken broth instead of H2O / bullion & in place of 1/2 c. worh of it, I subbed white wine. I also added a T of fresh lemon juice & 2 minced garlic cloves. I used quite a bit more spinach (1/2 of my 1 lb. pkg. = ~ 5 c.) & 1/2 a pint of halved grape tomatoes rather than a chopped tomato. Both my hubs & I do not care for sauteed spinach, so I added mine during the last 2 min. of cooking time as Morena did. The spinach retained its beautiful, bright color & was only slightly wilted which was perfect for us. All in all, this was very good, but I'd omit the spinach / tomato next time. I really don't think they add to the dish (the sauce, w/ my enhancements, stole the show!). Served w/ couscous & focaccia, this was a decent meal. Thanks for sharing OAKLEY! :-)
I found this exact recipe in a Gooodhousekeeping years and years ago. It is such a good recipe. Super easy but elegant enough for company. I find it has terrific flavor exactly as is. Fresh spinach and good roma tomatoes are a must.
I was skeptic about the feta cheese in chicken but was pleasantly surprised. Next time I will use more spinach and tomatos and the sauce does need to be thickened a little more with flour or cornstarch. Recommend serving over Angel hair pasta.
To make a thicker sauce, I removed the chicken and added the flour to the leftover juices and oil and made a thin paste. Then cooked the flour for about 2-3 minutes but careful not to let it burn. Added chicken broth gradually, thoroughly mixing each time. Then I proceeded with the recipe, and it thickens as it boils. Tasty!!
AMAZING! I made this because it had such good reviews--and wow! It was very easy and quick to make, the presentation was beautiful with the sauce poured over the chicken breasts. I served it with greek salad and garlic bread, and of course wine. Perfect for candlelight. You really will think you are in a restaurant!
We found this to be a very tasty dish. I think that 1-1/2 c. of water with only one Tbs. of flour for thickening makes for a very "soupy" sauce. I am going to make this again but will experiment with either less water or more thickener such as corn starch. My husband and I both agreed that if the sauce would be thicker it would be a wonderful topper for cooked rice.
The fact that my father, who hates cheese (except in sandwiches), ate this and liked it says alot about how delicious this dish is. It is a tad too sour for my taste so I cut down on the lemon juice the second time I made it and it was EXCELLENT. I'm craving it right noww!!
Mmmm this was so good. I doubled the vegetables in the recipe, used chicken broth instead of a boullion cube and water, added sauted red onion and garlic and added a bit more flour to thicken the sauce. I served this with bulgar wheat. Very tasty.. was even better as leftovers. I will be making this again. It was very fast, once you got past the pounding of the chicken.
this is one of my favorite meals. i'm so glad i found this recipe. however, i give it two stars because it turns out awful if you make the recipe as it states here. biggest change - omit that water/bouillion/tomato concoction. all i do for this recipe is: pound out boneless skinless chicken thighs. mix together feta cheese, chopped spinach, fresh lemon juice, salt, and pepper. add some of the mixture to each thigh and roll up. put them in a dish and bake them in the oven. baste OCCASSIONALLY with a bit of broth to prevent drying out. this recipe, as is, has way too much liquid and turns into a wet, sloppy mess.
This sauce was VERY THIN and there was not quite enough flavor for me. I WILL make again, though, because the presentation was beautiful and I loved the mix of ingredients. Will use chicken broth instead of water; ( still use the boullion also), about 1/4 c white wine, and double the veggies. I think the added flavor will make the thinner sauce acceptable, and get it to a five star recipe.
This was very tasty. The sauce was a little too soupy so next time, I'll either add more flour or less water. I also might try chicken broth instead of water. Thank you!
This was great.
I made this for my boyfriend and he absolutly loved it. I took other peoples suggestions and used chicken broth instead and it was awsome. I mixed 2 tbs of cornstarch in the broth and the remainder flour and the sauce seemed perfect to me. Instead of just one tomatoe I also used a bunch of cherry tomatoes and probably doubled the amount of spinach. Definatly a wonderful recipe!
I pounded the chicken before I read the reviews, I will create a pocket next time. Even though I didn't quite have enough feta and used Italian Seasoning, it turned out so good. I did bake it at 350 for 30 minutes after pan browning. Then while the chicken baked I tossed the spinach( about 4c )into the frying pan with a can of diced tomatoes, a sprinkle of pepper flakes for heat, a few chopped garlic cloves, a cup of chicken broth, and some Italian seasoning. I added some cornstarch to thicken it up and served this over the chicken. My husband who is not a chicken lover asked me to fix this again
I was just wondering why some people rate a dish low after they dinkered with and changed the recipe. Does the low rating mean they tried it as it was written and then made changes the next time because they didn't like it. OR does it mean that, after dinkering with the dish, they didn't like it. If that is the case, are they not really rating their own ability to make the dish better. Just wondering. This dish was excellent just the way it was written.
This was really tasty. I added onion and garlic to the sauce. I'll definitely make this again.
this is really excellent and a great way to incorporate spinach into the diets of those who otherwise wouldn't dream of eating it! i served this with some roasted red potatoes with rosemary, and it was a great sunday dinner.
Good recipe! I used 3 boneless chicken breasts and cut each lengthwise for a total of 6 pieces. I did not have to pound them since they were thin enough after cutting. I added 1/4 cup white wine to the sauce for extra flavor. The sauce was delicious spooned over the chicken as well as the rice that I served on the side.
Delicious. Followed others advice and cut pouches, mixed garlic into cheese mixture (used sun dried tomato and basil feta), reduced liquid amount by 1/2 and used chicken broth instead. Thanks!
My wife and I have been making a new recipe a week for the past 30 years and this is the best recipe that we ever found
This was SOOOO good. I used broth instead of boullion, so the sauce was a little bland, but that was my fault, not the recipe. I used balsamic instead of lemon juice and it added just a touch of sweetness that was perfect! This is a hit and will be a repeat performance in our houes!
Yummy! I love greek style food...especially anything with feta. Hubby and daughters enjoyed it as well! Younger daughter asked for more leaves (I didn't dare tell my daughters it was spinach). I added some spinach leaves on top of the cheese mixture in the chicken before folding, and added 2 bouillon cubes to the water, as I didn't have broth like others recommended. Older daughter enjoyed helping and taking out her frustrations with the meat mallot...good therapy for her! Definitely will make again and again!
Preparation time was a little longer than 20 minutes, but was well worth it. This was delicious!
Thought the recipe would taste great since I love anything with feta. It was too soupy, chicken fell apart and I ended up throwing out all the leftovers. One of the most disappointing recipes I have made from the website.
I LOVE this recipe - so much so that I claim it as my 'signature' dish. To save time and mess I often skip pounding, stuffing and dredging the chicken. Just saute chicken, set aside, prepare the sauce mixing in the cheese, lemon and seasoning, and add chicken back to the pan for a minutes. The feta does a great job of thickening the mixture. Use this recipe with thick fillets of snapper or rockfish too. Awesome!
awesome recipe. I had HUGE breasts from Sams Club (about a pound each) and decided to make a pocket too. Worked out great, but they did take about 30 mins to cook at about 350 in the skillet. I didn't think about the thicker breast/longer cooking time thing so my timing was off...no big deal, the meal was worth the wait!
This is delicious. This so good and so simple. It just proves that a classically good dish isn't necessarily the most complex. I served this with a Greek style salad, and hot chick peas with roasted red bell peppers. Thank you for this one. It's a keeper!
Boy is this good. I was afraid, despite so many postive reviews, that it would be a bit bland so I added sauted red onion, garlic, extra lemon and oregano to the sauce. I also used alot more spinach and tomato. Im sure it would've been very tasty without these additions, though. I also had to use alot of cornstarch to thicken the sauce.
Excellent recipe--I loved the Greek taste of the feta/oregano/lemon juice stuffing--I had no idea it was so easy! I took the breasts out once they were cooked, thickened the remaining sauce with some corn starch, and served it over orzo. Delicious!
This was deliciously delicious. It was difficult to make, but it was my first time to make it. I almost lost my mind with the toothpicks, I would make sure to use large breasts. Of course, large breasts are always better than small ones. It was one of the tastiest meals I've ever made.
Absolutely delicious. Followed the recipe except instead of cooking on the stove, I browned and then baked at 350 for 30 minutes. Rice & potatoes on the side...
This was a great dish!! I served it over rice as suggested. I did add a bit of greek seasoning to the flour mixture and into the chicken broth mixture as well, other than that, i wouldn't change anything about this delicious meal!
This is so good! I took someone's recommendation to cut pockets into the breast instead of pounding it. I didn't have lemon so I used lime which worked just fine. I cannot stop raving about this dish. What a tasty way to prepare bland chicken breasts. If you like feta cheese then you will love this recipe! Thanks Orisha for sharing such a yummy recipe.
Tried this recipe when we had guests for dinner and everyone loved it. So much so they asked for the recipe and then sent it on to their daughters! As per other reviews, I chose to make pockets instead of pounding; added greek seasoning to the flour mixture; dipped the stuffed chicken breasts in a beaten egg first then coated with the flour mixture; fried until nicely browned on both sides; transferred the chicken to casserole dish and baked in oven for 15- 20 minutes; to the sauce I added 1/2c white wine and a generous tbsp of flour and some more greek seasoning to taste; used quartered grape tomatoes and 3c. torn spinach; added the spinach last and cooked until just wilted and still bright green; poured the sauce over the chicken and it was ready to eat. I server this with couscous and a greek salad. It was delicious! Thanks for sharing your recipe
This really sounded great. I followed the directions exactly and was disappointed. There was very little flavor to the meal, other than the few bites of filling. I ended up dousing everything with Italian dressing, which really helped it out. Marinating the chicken in the dressing probably would have been a good idea.
We really enjoyed this. The sauce went really well with some french bread. Next time I'll add more tomatoes (I used canned) and more spinach leaves (I used 3 cups). Yummy! This is a follow up... this time I used 2 cans of diced, peeled tomatoes drained and at least 4 cups of spinach (about 8 oz). I also used the mediterranean feta cheese and it was great. I'm still having a hard time keeping the chix together and browning it so I think next time I'll cut the pieces in half and it will be easier to fold. third time= pounded chicken, put mediterranean feta in middle and rolled up with toothpicks. browned. then took out and added water, bouillon, large can diced tomatoes and flour to pan. brought to boil added chick and covered. toward end (after 15 minutes) added lots of spinach and covered. yummy. served over rice pilaf.
Yum! My husband and I really liked this one. For some reason it was significantly better than some similar feta chicken recipes I've tried. I halved the recipe and used one breast and two thighs, also used fresh oregano that I happened to have. I like that it is all made on the stovetop which makes it quicker and means you don't need to heat up the oven! Good served with an orzo salad.
OK, but probably wouldn't make this again. If I did, I would add the spinach at the last minute, not before the simmering. I used real broth, not boullion. I also would make a pocket in the chicken, not fold it over. Maybe serve it over orzo. It is very saucy.
Like another reader had mention, this is a really great base recipe. I sauteed fresh garlic for the dish and added a half cup of white wine as well and still found it lacking a little in flavor. Red pepper flakes, perhaps a little more lemon juice, garlic and wine and this will be fabulous! I will add more spinach next time as well and will also omit the flour, agree with another reviewer, this would be better for my tastes with a clear sauce. Served this over fettucine. Great recipe with so many possibilities!!
Awesome dish! I served it with Basmati rice. I also chipped in some Kalamata Greek olives and added them with the tomatoes and spinich. I used more Feta than asked for, as well as more oregano, twice the spinich and chicken broth. But...I tend to add more of most things in recipes. My husband loved it! The sauce is outstanding. Makes lots of it...you'll want to for the rice. :)
This dish was excellent! Stuffing the chicken was a little cumbersome so we decided to try a quick and easy spin. We tossed the feta with lemon and oregano in on top of the chicken as the last step. We also added lots more spinach (more than double what the recipe called for) and tomato. Overall this is one of the best and most beautiful recipes I have ever prepared!
This was good for a quick and easy meal that was a little out of the ordinary. One T. of flour was definitely not enough flour to coat 6 breasts. I needed about 1/2 c. for four breasts. I love feta cheese, but did not like lemon juice in it--too strong. And next time I will add more feta cheese than called for. The broth and vegetables were nothing to rave about; will definitely add more spices next time. Overall, though, this is a pretty good recipe.
This was really good. Subsituted chicken broth for water and boullion. Loved the effect that the lemon had on the feta. Next time I'll add more of both as that was definitely my favorite part of the meal. This with definitely become a regular meal in my house. Thanks!
This was an excellent dish. I made a pocket in the chicken to put the feta mixture in. Turned out great, and my husband loved it! And, bonus, it was an easy dish!
This recipe was ok, but a little cumbersome to make. Perhaps my chicken breasts were too large because I had a hard time browning both sides of the chicken for just a few minutes. It was good, but would not be in a rush to make again.
This is healthy and very delicious!
YUMMY! My family really enjoyed this dish. I did it just a bit different, I only had two chicken breats to stuff but added some tenders cooked the same way dipped in the flour and fried. I also added 2chicken boulion and 2 beef to the water and man, oh man it was so Excellent. Oh and I used feta cheese already seasoned with lemon, garlic and oregano.(new at the grocers) All I can say is it was the bomb! I served over rice ;o) Thanks for sharing...
This is fabulous! I used cracked peppercorn feta to add some flavor and I used fat free chicken broth instead of the bullion and water. Note – if you stuff and ROLL the breasts instead of folding in half the cooking time will be MUCH longer. Next time I will double the spinach – it was kind of skimpy. The flavor was incredible and made for a very healthy meal served over brown rice.
This recipe was amazing!!!! I followed the recipe as written all but one minor detail. We had no spinach or any leafy green to put in the pan so I used the tomatoes and zucchini pieces. It turned out wonderfully! I have never made such an easy dish that packed so much flavour! I served the chicken with a side of lemon roasted potatoes, but I think it would be just as tasty with rice OR pasta on the side! Thank you for sharing this delicious recipe! It's a keeper at my house for sure!
This was good but nothing special
Excellent! For ease, I opted to pound the chicken to even thickness then cut a pocket into each. For the stuffing, I added chopped baby spinach and some lemon zest. Instead of coating the chicken in flour, I seasoned it with Greek Seasoning blend from Cost Plus World Market (spices are so cheap there!). I again skipped the flour and sauce, but still finished cooking the chicken in some chicken stock with a few squeezes of lemon. I wilted the spinach and tomato separately in olive oil, but added diced red onion and garlic and served with some crumbled feta. Also made a rice pilaf with a brown/wild rice mix, orzo, celery, onion, garlic, chicken stock, and Greek seasoning blend. Was a very nice dinner.
Big Hit !!!!!! I prepare culturally based meals, this was a HUGE success. served with Greek Pasta and Salad.
I thought this was just OK but my guy loved it. I was only cooking 2 chicken breasts but I used 1 1/2 cans of chicken broth and added a LOT more spinach. As another reviewer said -the prep time is a bit off - it took quite awhile to prepare - I love cooking but if you are in a rush this is not the recipe.
Loved this recipe!!!! I made a few changes: 1) used 2 tbsp flour to dredge, and added some greek seasoning to the salt, pepper and flour. 2) used enough feta to have a little left over to sprinkle on plates when served. Used about 2 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice and also added greek seasoning to feta mixture. 3) for sauce I did like others and used a small can of chicken broth, about 1/4 cup of wine, and instead of a fresh tomatoe, I used a large can of diced tomatoes. It probably made the sauce a little more tomato-y than the original recipe but it was delicious. I served it with tri-color vegetable fusilli pasta and my hubby (who hates feta cheese) loved it! Thanks for the great recipe!
C'EST BON!!! We added sliced black olives, capers, garlic, & artichoke heart/bottoms. Also, lightly saute coated chicken and then stuff with spinach/tomato/olives BEFORE folding & toothpicks. Mix water/bouillon/flour in advance.
This is so good! I get rave reviews every time I make it. I use goat and sheep mile feta from Isreal which has a stronger more authentic feta taste (I get it at trader joe's) and serve it over couscous, which soaks up the sauce.
Amazing. Quick recipe that came out absolutely perfect! I served it with cold boiled potatoes. Yum.
I liked this chicken recipe....I also used chicken broth to simmer the chicken, with a little lemon zest added to it. I added the spinach towards the end, but I think I would add it sooner than that next time because it took longer to wilt than I thought.
This was a really great meal! I used a teaspoon of dried chicken stock instead of the bouillon cube and omitted the flour- it didn't need it. I used a whole tomato and a whole bag of spinach for the 2 of us too, and served over garlic and olive oil couscous. It was very different from what I usually cook, so a nice addition to my recipe box
Absolutely scrumptious! Very tender and flavorful. Goes really nicely with pitas and hummus and seasoned rice!
Wonderful recipe! I even had to tweak for gluten free and lactose free and it was still delicious. Skipped the feta filling and simply sprinkled chicken with greek seasoning and a squeeze of lemon before folding. Doubled tomato and spinach just because. Great!
In our house we buy boneless skinless chicken breasts and cut them up into bite sized pieces. That allows better portion control for those of us who *ahem* ought to be eating smaller portions. So I modified this recipe by doing that, and quickly pan-frying the chicken before putting it in a casserole dish with ice-cube sized portions of frozen spinach (still frozen), chopped tomatoes, and the feta mixture on top. I covered with foil and put in a 350F over for about 20 minutes, then took the foil off for about 5-10 minutes. I still needed to microwave it before serving for a minute because I hadn't cooked the chicken enough in the pan, and with the foil off the feta began to brown, but this was delicious!! I will make this again, only I will cook the chicken more thoroughly and I will use a tin of tomatoes instead of chopping fresh and also defrost the spinach first. I will leave off the feta until the last 10 minutes so it can release the extra moisture in the oven without me worrying about the feta burning.
I had such high hopes for this recipe with all the great reviews. But, for some reason, mine seemed a tad bland. I served it over rice. But it just didn't work for us, sorry. It certainly wasn't bad, but just not worth all the work that went into it for a mediocre dish.
This was a hit with everyone including my husband who is not a big fan of chicken.
Absolutely delicious! Served this for a dinner party & got raves!
Loved it! My chicken came out a little hard, but that was my fault. It's a complicated recipe, but very original. The feta cheese is great with the chicken.
Chicken was very good. Next time I would use diced canned tomatoes instead of wasting a fresh one! Might add some black olives too.
This recipe is excellent! The best thing I've tried on this website. The spinach and tomatoes aren't enough for a side dish. More of something to eat on top of the chicken. This would be great with spaghetti and red sauce on the side!
Excellent and easy. My whole family loved it. I couldn't tell what it was served on in the picture. It looked like rice and corn so I cooked 1 can of corn with the juice with 1 1/4 cups of rice and 2 cups of water for the regular time (use your own rice cooking directions as a guide) and it came out great. The only thing I did differently was double the flour mixture for coating the chicken. One TBS didn't seem to be enough. And the only instructions I'd add would be to cover the chicken with a piece of plastic wrap or a plastic bag while beating it. The thought of raw chicken juice splattering around just grosses me out! Thanks for a great recipe! And a PS - this would be a great base recipe for other stuffings as well, not just feta, so if you have other good chicken stuffing ingredients on hand, or a different kind of cheese, this would still be a good recipe to use as a guide.
AWESOME!! Followed recipe mostly but added 1 small jar of marinated artichoke hearts (drained), chopped katamta olives, 2+ TBSN capers and I used white wine, not chicken broth. Also used canned petite diced tomatoes.
My husband LOVED this recipe. I was amazed at how easy it is to prepare. I also added pitted Kalamata olives and capers and used a whole bag of spinach as well as substituting low fat feta...delicious!
It was good. However, it was very runny and hard to keep from falling apart while coking it.
I tried this some time back and it was a big hit with my family. Easy to make, pretty to look at, and delicious to eat! Thanks for a great recipe.
Absolutely delicious! I will definitely be making this dish many times again. The chicken breasts I used were quite large so I cut each in half and made smaller portions which worked really well. The feta and lemon juice adds a delicious tang to the dish. I served it with rice but might try couscous next time.
DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My family just loved this recipe. As others suggested, we sliced open and stuffed the boneless chicken breasts, secured with toothpicks. To "sauce" in pan we added a little flour to thicken before we added spinach. Add 1 & 1/2 bag of baby spinach & chopped tomatoes the last 5-6 minutes so it retained it's bright color while it wilted down. Sprinkled a little feta cheese crumbles on top when we served it. ******** Served over couscous mixed in with 4oz can saute chopped canned mushrooms and sliced green onions. A+ recipe.
I really liked this recipe. I didn't find that it took long to make as others have. I served it over orzo and added some kalamata olives. I will definitely make again.
Excellent! Looks and tastes great and is easy to prepare. I didn't change a thing except cut the recipe in half, but mine took more time to cook than the recipe indicated. I'll add more spinach next time only 'cause we love it. TY Oakley for a wonderful meal which we'll enjoy often.
This was good...but 2 tablespoons of flour is NOT enough to coat the chicken...I will make this again but with changes. First I will definitely dredge the chicken in way more flour, and I also found that it was a little bland for my taste and even after adding lemon and oregano to the mixture that was poured over it was still missing something...I will definitely play with it, but overall a good meal.
I love all the ingrediants in this recipe therefore I knew it was gonna be wonderful!! I lemon so I added extra. Thanks Orisha!!
Loved this - very flavorful.
I thought it was great, but I'll use cooking twine to hold the breasts shut next time instead of toothpicks. I'll probably also put kalamata olives in half of the breasts, so that those who like olives have a choice. For the people who thought the taste was bad (boyfriend almost hurled) perhaps you just don't like feta cheese made from goat's milk. I really like feta made with cow's milk but have trouble with the strong flavor in most goat's milk varieties.
This meal was excellent; however, I did make a few changes. I used 1 1/2 cups chicken broth instead of water and chicken cubes and added 2tbsp butter. I also simmered the chicken for about 30-45 mins and added the spinach towards the last 5 mins so that it woulded be too wilted or discolored. Served with Burnt butter rice from this site but used couscous in place of the rice that was cooked in chicken broth with garlic. All was tasty. Chicken was very tender and had lots of flavor. If you like thicker sauce I suggest adding corn starch mixed with a little broth or water. Happy Eating.
We absolutely loved this. It was so fresh and delicious! I would double the spinach and tomatoe next time and thicken the broth with 2 Tbsp of cornstarch as another person suggested. It was a wonderful low fat meal. And only 6 points with weight watchers.:) I have no idea why anyone would think it is bland....
I just did not like this dish, although my husband did. The flavor of the feta just didn't come through enough. It was ok, but I won't make again.
This is one of my favorite recipes. The first time I made it, I felt like a chef. I am now assembling cookbooks for my sons and these will definately go in them. I really don't think I would change a thing - well I do add alot of garlic to everything I cook, so maybe that.
We just loved it! It was easy and yummy! I used fresh oregano- (3 TBSP...2 mixed into the Feta, and 1 added to sauce for simmering), halved grape tomatoes, and 1 1/2 c. chicken broth as substitutions. Also, to save time, I bought chicken breasts that are sliced thin already. My children and husband loved it, and I will definitely be making this again! Thank you for sharing!!!
Great dish! Very easy to make. I added artichoke hearts and kalamata olives with the spinach and tomatoes and it turned out great.
I left the liquid, spinach, and tomato out of this recipe and just fried the cheese-filled chicken as directed. It was easy and still very delicious. Goat cheese would also be a nice alternate to feta..
