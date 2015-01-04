Chicken Breasts Lombardy

Wonderful dish for company or just when you are in the mood for a little something special. Serve over pasta or rice with a nice salad.

By DebbyJean

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring constantly, just until tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

  • Cut each chicken breast in half lengthwise. Place between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap and flatten with a meat mallet or rolling pin to a thickness of 1/8 inch. Dredge chicken pieces in flour.

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Melt 1 to 2 tablespoons butter in the same skillet over medium heat. Add chicken in batches, adding more butter as needed, and cook until golden, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to the prepared baking dish, overlapping to fit if necessary. Reserve pan drippings in the skillet. Sprinkle mushrooms evenly over the chicken.

  • Add wine and broth to the skillet; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered and stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Stir in salt and pepper. Pour sauce over the chicken. Combine mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses with green onions; sprinkle over the chicken.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear and cheese melts, 12 to 14 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can omit butter and use olive oil if you prefer. You can also use low-fat or fat-free cheeses. You can remove the wine and use all low-sodium chicken broth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 35.3g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 105.9mg; sodium 395.9mg. Full Nutrition
