Honey-Mustard Baked Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated

These honey-mustard baked chicken breasts are super easy, delicious, and healthy! What's not to like?

By Stephen Williams

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a baking dish with nonstick spray.

    Advertisement

  • Mix honey and mustard together in a bowl. Place bread crumbs in a second bowl.

  • Roll chicken in honey-mustard, then roll in bread crumbs. Place in the prepared baking dish. Mix remaining honey-mustard and bread crumbs together and set aside.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Spoon reserved honey-mustard-crumb mixture over the chicken breasts and bake until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 10 to 15 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 61.7g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 64.9mg; sodium 1335.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
France C
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
03/19/2021
What was appealing about this recipe was the few ingredients and ease of preparation, which I thought would be perfect for a busy weeknight. Unfortunately, I really didn't enjoy it as much as I thought I would. 40 to 45 minutes is WAY too long for such small chicken pieces (4oz) at such a high temperature (400F). The breasts I used were double the size (8oz) and even those were more than done at 25 mins. Thankfully I planned ahead with the timing, so I only baked for 13 mins for the first part. I then drizzled the remaining sauce and baked for 12 mins more. They could have used a minute or two less. The chicken breasts could have also used salt and pepper in the very beginning, since they turned out a little bland. The breading also turned to mush after adding more sauce on top, and it didn't stick very well to the chicken. The sugary sauce was starting to burn toward the end, so I can't imagine if it were in the oven for the stated time. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022