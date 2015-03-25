Honey-Mustard Baked Chicken Breasts

Rating: 2 stars

What was appealing about this recipe was the few ingredients and ease of preparation, which I thought would be perfect for a busy weeknight. Unfortunately, I really didn't enjoy it as much as I thought I would. 40 to 45 minutes is WAY too long for such small chicken pieces (4oz) at such a high temperature (400F). The breasts I used were double the size (8oz) and even those were more than done at 25 mins. Thankfully I planned ahead with the timing, so I only baked for 13 mins for the first part. I then drizzled the remaining sauce and baked for 12 mins more. They could have used a minute or two less. The chicken breasts could have also used salt and pepper in the very beginning, since they turned out a little bland. The breading also turned to mush after adding more sauce on top, and it didn't stick very well to the chicken. The sugary sauce was starting to burn toward the end, so I can't imagine if it were in the oven for the stated time.