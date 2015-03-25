Honey-Mustard Baked Chicken Breasts
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 400.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 27.9g 56 %
carbohydrates: 61.7g 20 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 6 %
sugars: 36.5g
fat: 4.4g 7 %
saturated fat: 1.2g 6 %
cholesterol: 64.9mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 73.9IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 17.8mg 137 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 32 %
vitamin c: 1mg 2 %
folate: 39.6mcg 10 %
calcium: 68.5mg 7 %
iron: 2.4mg 14 %
magnesium: 36.7mg 13 %
potassium: 285.9mg 8 %
sodium: 1335.6mg 53 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 39.2
