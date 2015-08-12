Chicken and Veggie Fried Rice

Super easy and the protein can be changed to suite your needs.

By Bren

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wide-bottom frying pan over medium heat. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Remove chicken to a warm bowl.

  • Add remaining oil to the pan and increase heat to medium-high. Add mushrooms and celery and cook until celery is slightly soft, about 5 minutes.

  • Push veggies to the side of the pan and reduce heat to medium-low. Tilt the pan 45 degrees so veggies are away from the heat and add eggs to the open space in the skillet. Cook and stir until eggs are scrambled, about 3 minutes.

  • Mix eggs and veggies together. Add rice; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add chicken and soy sauce; stir well. Add peas and green onions; cook and stir until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 159.5mg; sodium 689.3mg. Full Nutrition
