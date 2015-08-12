Chicken and Veggie Fried Rice
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 388.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 19.2g 38 %
carbohydrates: 42.3g 14 %
dietary fiber: 2.9g 12 %
sugars: 3.3g
fat: 15.7g 24 %
saturated fat: 2.8g 14 %
cholesterol: 159.5mg 53 %
vitamin a iu: 1122.3IU 22 %
niacin equivalents: 10.8mg 83 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 26 %
vitamin c: 9.8mg 16 %
folate: 125.2mcg 31 %
calcium: 59.4mg 6 %
iron: 3.6mg 20 %
magnesium: 46.6mg 17 %
potassium: 384.8mg 11 %
sodium: 689.3mg 28 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 37 %
calories from fat: 141.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.