Cold Marinated Green Bean Salad

I first had this cold green bean salad in Berlin, Germany. The fresh dill and onion in the vinaigrette really brightens it. I have found that this dish goes really well with potatoes.

By ShayShay1022

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add green beans and cook until crisp tender, about 7 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water (or submerge in a bowl of ice water) to stop the cooking process. Transfer to a bowl.

  • While the beans are cooling, combine dill, onion, vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Slowly add oil, whisking to combine. Let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Pour dressing over the green beans, tossing gently to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or up to 3 days before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 14.2g; sodium 330.9mg. Full Nutrition
