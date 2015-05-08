Stuffed Salmon

Yummy stuffed salmon. Best serve with some steamed asparagus and baby carrots. Pair with Chardonnay.

By pchow98

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a skillet over medium heat; stir in onion. Cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer to a bowl.

  • Combine cream cheese and blue cheese in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat on high for 25 seconds.

  • Add cheese mixture, spinach, bread crumbs, garlic, salt, and pepper to the onions; mix until well combined. Put stuffing in the freezer until chilled, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking dish with parchment paper.

  • Cut salmon into 2 portions. Slice each portion in half, leaving a connecting point at one side.

  • Heat remaining oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add salmon and fry until colored a bit, about 15 seconds per side. Transfer salmon to the prepared baking dish.

  • Take stuffing out of the freezer and make into 2 balls. Put 1 ball into each salmon portion.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 15 to 17 minutes. Garnish with lemon juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 33.2g; cholesterol 122.4mg; sodium 489.3mg. Full Nutrition
