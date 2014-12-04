Mac and Cheese Casserole with Imitation Crab

I made this recipe at home and have loved it ever since.

By ian

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Add condensed soup, Cheddar cheese, imitation crab, milk, seafood seasoning, Cajun seasoning, and pepper to rotini; mix ingredients together. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish.

  • Mix bread crumbs and melted butter in a small bowl until crumbs are moist; spread evenly over the casserole mixture.

  • Cook in the preheated oven until bubbly and topping is golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 1023.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022