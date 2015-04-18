Imitation Crab Casserole with Cheese

This recipe is easy and quick to make, and offers a good taste of the ocean. It is inexpensive to make if using imitation crabmeat.

By John

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 9-inch casserole
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat; stir in onions and celery. Cook and stir until vegetables have softened and are beginning to turn translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Add crab, condensed soup, water, parsley, seafood seasoning, salt, garlic powder, and pepper; mix to combine. Heat until almost bubbling, about 5 minutes.

  • Remove from the heat and blend in Cheddar cheese until melted. Transfer to a 9-inch square casserole dish.

  • Mix bread crumbs and melted butter in a small bowl with a fork until combined. Spread over the casserole.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned and bubbly, 20 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Real crabmeat may be substituted for imitation. A white sauce may be substituted for the cream of celery soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 60.9mg; sodium 1459.1mg. Full Nutrition
