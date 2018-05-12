Imitation Crab and Wild Rice

Rating: Unrated

Simple way to add seafood to the weekly menu at home. Very popular at potluck dinners.

By Melanie B

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water, wild rice mix, contents of seasoning packet, and 1 tablespoon butter in a medium saucepan. Stir well and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low or medium-low, cover, and simmer until water is absorbed, about 25 minutes.

  • While rice is cooking, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a large frying pan over low heat. Add onion and cook until translucent, 8 to 10 minutes. Add beans and corn; cook, stirring often, until heated through, about 5 minutes. Add imitation crab and season with pepper. Saute until imitation crab is warm, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Mix cooked rice into the crab mixture and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 69.6g; fat 7g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 1553.6mg. Full Nutrition
