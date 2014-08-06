Cucumber, Carrot, and Ginger Salad

Rating: Unrated

This is a simple and quick salad for cucumber season. It reminds me of those tangy vegetables they serve at many Japanese restaurants. It's hard to beat a fresh salad that has this much flavor and only 6 ingredients!

By Anne Talbot-Kleeman

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel cucumber and slice in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds and cut into 1/8-inch thick slices. Transfer to a medium bowl with carrots.

  • Mix vinegar, sugar, ginger, and salt in a small bowl until well combined. Pour over cucumber-carrot mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 313.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

