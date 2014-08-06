Cucumber, Carrot, and Ginger Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 26.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.2g 2 %
carbohydrates: 6.1g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 3.5g
fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 5763IU 115 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
vitamin c: 6.2mg 10 %
folate: 6.4mcg 2 %
calcium: 11.3mg 1 %
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 4.1mg 2 %
potassium: 108.1mg 3 %
sodium: 313.8mg 13 %
calories from fat: 0.7
