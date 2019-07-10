Very Spicy Thai Green Chicken Curry
This is an EXTREMELY hot Thai curry with homemade curry paste. All you people out there who're thinking 'hot? Yeah right, try it! Serve over Thai fragrant rice.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Use galangal in place of the ginger, if you can find it.
You can use 1 medium onion in place of the shallots.
With regards to the bird's eye chile pepper amount - I like it EXTREMELY hot. Bear in mind that the coconut milk will take out some of the sting of the bird's eye chile peppers, so use 1 or 2 more than you would normally use for yourself. Same goes for the jalapeno chile peppers. You can leave them out if you don't like it that spicy.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
746 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 60.1g; cholesterol 67.6mg; sodium 682.9mg. Full Nutrition