Very Spicy Thai Green Chicken Curry

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an EXTREMELY hot Thai curry with homemade curry paste. All you people out there who're thinking 'hot? Yeah right, try it! Serve over Thai fragrant rice.

By Jeremy Lane

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Combine shallots, bird's eye chile peppers, jalapeno peppers, cilantro, basil, garlic, ginger, lime juice, lime zest, lime flesh, lemon juice, sesame oil, and pepper in a food processor. Process, adding enough olive oil to make a paste that is thick but not thick enough to form peaks when you stir it.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a heavy saucepan over medium heat and fry curry paste, stirring constantly, until softened and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add chicken and cook until chicken has sealed on all sides, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour coconut milk and chicken stock into the saucepan with the chicken; mix well. Simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, until liquid has reduced to a thick sauce that clings to a spoon, 20 to 30 minutes. Add kaffir lime leaves and simmer for 1 more minute.

Cook's Notes:

Use galangal in place of the ginger, if you can find it.

You can use 1 medium onion in place of the shallots.

With regards to the bird's eye chile pepper amount - I like it EXTREMELY hot. Bear in mind that the coconut milk will take out some of the sting of the bird's eye chile peppers, so use 1 or 2 more than you would normally use for yourself. Same goes for the jalapeno chile peppers. You can leave them out if you don't like it that spicy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
746 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 60.1g; cholesterol 67.6mg; sodium 682.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
bsievers
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2020
This recipe is amazing. It is very spicy, but I love spicy. I altered it to one jalopeno pepper and left the seeds. I reduced the thai chili peppers to 5. It was still plenty spicy and then some. So flavorful. Read More
