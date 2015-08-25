Rhubarb-Plum Jam
Rhubarb and plums combine to make a delicious jam that's great as a jam or a topping on ice cream! With an overabundance of plums I decided to tweak my rhubarb jam recipe on this site and the results were well received by my picky jam eaters. Enjoy!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
96
Original recipe yields 96 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Use up to 4 cups sugar if you like sweeter jam.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
33 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.5mg. Full Nutrition