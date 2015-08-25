Rhubarb-Plum Jam

Rhubarb and plums combine to make a delicious jam that's great as a jam or a topping on ice cream! With an overabundance of plums I decided to tweak my rhubarb jam recipe on this site and the results were well received by my picky jam eaters. Enjoy!

By thowlett1959

prep:
25 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
12 hrs 5 mins
total:
13 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
96
Yield:
6 pints
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine rhubarb, plums, sugar, orange juice, water, and orange zest in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 45 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, inspect 6 pint-sized jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until jam is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil.

  • Pack jam into hot, sterilized jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars to remove any air bubbles. Wipe rims with a moist paper towel to remove any residue. Top with lids and screw rings on tightly.

  • Lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, cover, and process for 5 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and let rest, several inches apart, for 12 to 24 hours. Press the center of each lid with a finger to ensure the lid does not move up or down. Remove the rings for storage and store in a cool, dark area.

Cook's Note:

Use up to 4 cups sugar if you like sweeter jam.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
33 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.5mg. Full Nutrition
