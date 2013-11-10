Plum Dessert
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 132
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.8g 4 %
carbohydrates: 26.2g 9 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 8.9g
fat: 2.8g 4 %
saturated fat: 0.2g 1 %
cholesterol: 0.1mg
vitamin a iu: 311.4IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 14.9mg 25 %
folate: 18.8mcg 5 %
calcium: 22.3mg 2 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 8.7mg 3 %
potassium: 173.4mg 5 %
sodium: 131.9mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 25.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.