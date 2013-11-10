Plum Dessert

This plum dessert is one of my favorites!

By Alana Somerset

prep:
25 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Liberally coat a 7x11-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Without peeling, slice plums and discard pits. Place plums in a bowl and toss with 1 teaspoon vanilla sugar, depending on their sweetness. Set aside.

  • Sift 2/3 cup vanilla sugar, flour, butter granules, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt together in a large bowl. Stir until well blended.

  • Whisk orange juice and liquid egg together in a 2-cup liquid measure until well mixed. Blend in oil. Pour into the dry ingredients and stir until thoroughly blended but not overmixed. Pour into the prepared baking dish and cover with sugared plums.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cake is golden and plums are soft and juicy, 55 to 60 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 30 minutes. Slice into 12 pieces and serve.

Cook's Note:

A pan smaller than a 7x11 inches produces a cakier pastry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 131.9mg. Full Nutrition
