Avocado Chicken Salad

I was looking for a quick snack to take to work with me when I created this avocado chicken salad. Everyone I have made it for loves it! Serve with your favorite bread, chips, pita bread, etc.

By mylinda

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Mix chicken, mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, avocado, celery, lime juice, green onions, garlic powder, cilantro, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to let the flavors blend together.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 33.5g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 28g; cholesterol 93.2mg; sodium 460.2mg. Full Nutrition
