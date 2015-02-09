Avocado Chicken Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 416.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 33.5g 67 %
carbohydrates: 8.1g 3 %
dietary fiber: 3.9g 16 %
sugars: 1.8g
fat: 28g 43 %
saturated fat: 5.7g 29 %
cholesterol: 93.2mg 31 %
vitamin a iu: 300.5IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 16.1mg 124 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 38 %
vitamin c: 8.7mg 15 %
folate: 51.3mcg 13 %
calcium: 32.1mg 3 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 43.8mg 16 %
potassium: 518.2mg 15 %
sodium: 460.2mg 18 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 252.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.