Sous Vide Dill Pickles

People are always asking me when I'm going to make these dills again. They will last, at least a year. Deliciously crunchy. I'd say this recipe is for about a gallon-sized jar, however, I alter it to accommodate however many fresh pickles or cucumbers I have.

By maskys

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water, vinegar, salt, and alum in a liquid measure.

  • Layer cucumbers, garlic, and dill in a resealable plastic bag. Pour brine mixture into the bag and seal securely.

  • Immerse the bag into a heat-proof container of water with a sous vide cooker. Set temperature to 140 degrees F (60 degrees C). cook for 2 1/2 hours.

  • Remove bag and set aside to cool, about 1 hour. Transfer to a jar and store in the refrigerator for 24 hours before serving.

Cook's Note:

To make these "sunny dills" without a sous vide cooker, fill a gallon-sized jar with cucumbers, garlic, dill, and brine. Cover tightly and store in the sun for 3 days (4 days for cloudy weather).

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of brine ingredients. The actual amount of brine consumed will vary.

