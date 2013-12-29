Green Papaya Salad (Som Tam Malakor)

This papaya salad is light and refreshing. I can easily eat a giant bowl of it and be completely satisfied. And as an extra bonus, this salad is pretty healthy. I sometimes add extra chiles because I enjoy a lot of heat. That's what is great about this recipe, it is easily customized to suit individual tastes.

By Ms. Tea

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place peanuts on a baking sheet.

  • Toast in the preheated oven until fragrant and browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes.

  • Grind roasted peanuts, Thai chilies, garlic, dried shrimp, and sugar in a mortar and pestle or food processor. Stir in lime juice and fish sauce to make dressing.

  • Toss papaya, tomatoes, green beans, and carrot with dressing. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Note:

Make sure to use a green papaya. You can use palm sugar instead of white.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and yield when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 1126.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Clay
Rating: 3 stars
03/25/2021
rating 3 stars because I don't know how to shred a green papaya easily. I need that procedure to make the recipe complete. Read More
Regina
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2021
This salad is delicious and just like they make it in HAWAII.... If you buy a papaya from the grocery store they usually are already having color inside so if you have an Asian market nearby, ask for the papaya salad.... papaya because they will be green inside and what you want. You can also buy a shredding tool that is less than $10.00 and it makes your salad perfect. LOVE THIS RECIPE Read More
