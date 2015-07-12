Easy Mostaccioli Salad

Perfect for parties, picnics, and potlucks, this chilled mostaccioli salad has a tasty cucumber-onion dressing.

By Mark Adams

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and food coloring to the boiling water and cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Rinse and drain pasta.

  • Combine cucumber, onion, vinegar, sugar, parsley, garlic salt, salt, pepper, MSG, and mustard in a blender; blend until smooth.

  • Place pasta in a large bowl. Add oil and toss to coat, then toss with cucumber-onion dressing. Refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.

  • Stir before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 10g; sodium 396.5mg. Full Nutrition
