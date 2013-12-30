Mostaccioli Bake

A wonderful mostaccioli bake! Enjoy with your favorite bread and a side salad.

By COOKINGMOM

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes.

  • While the pasta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef, onion, and garlic in the hot skillet until beef is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Sprinkle seasoned salt over the mixture while cooking. Drain and discard grease.

  • Drain pasta, and add to beef mixture with pasta sauce and diced tomatoes. Mix in 3 cups mozzarella cheese until combined. Pour mixture into the prepared baking dish, even out the top with a spoon, and top with remaining 1 cup mozzarella.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is browned and bubbly, 30 to 40 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I use Bertolli(R) Five Cheese pasta sauce and Morton(R) Nature's Seasons(R) seasoning blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 74.4mg; sodium 829.9mg. Full Nutrition
