Easy Mostaccioli Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated

I discovered this tasty mostaccioli pasta salad in a church cookbook over 15 years ago, then the dog ate the cookbook! The recipe was lost for over a decade until it was recovered through the miracle of crowdsourcing. I'm excited to share it with everyone so this won't happen again! Enjoy! Best when made the day before serving.

By Amber Bennett Stanley

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain and put into a large bowl.

  • Combine Italian salad dressing, creamy salad dressing, sugar, parsley, salt, pepper, garlic salt, Italian seasoning, celery seed, and mustard seed in a smaller bowl. Pour the dressing over the noodles and stir to combine. Refrigerate until needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 869mg. Full Nutrition
