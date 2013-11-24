One-Pot Chicken Stew

I threw this together and it was so good, I had to write the recipe down. Would be excellent with crusty bread and a green salad.

By Gillian

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Add chicken and onion; cook and stir until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add flour; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Add water, potatoes, carrot, soup base, and herbes de Provence. Cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Add mushrooms and bell pepper; simmer until all vegetables are tender, 10 to 15 more minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use 4 cups chicken stock plus salt and ground black pepper to taste instead of the water and chicken base, if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 86.4mg; sodium 841.3mg. Full Nutrition
