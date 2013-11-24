One-Pot Chicken Stew
I threw this together and it was so good, I had to write the recipe down. Would be excellent with crusty bread and a green salad.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can use 4 cups chicken stock plus salt and ground black pepper to taste instead of the water and chicken base, if preferred.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 86.4mg; sodium 841.3mg. Full Nutrition